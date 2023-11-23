Something Good - Valdosta man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - That’s Josh Thompkins, and he appeared on Wheel of Fortune tonight on WCTV.

The show holds a very special meaning for Josh. He says he started watching Wheel of Fortune with his grandmother when he was a kid because it was her favorite show.

Josh applied to be a contestant after his grandmother’s passing. He still watches Wheel of Fortune with his mom and said he wants to use any of his winnings to help remodel her home.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.