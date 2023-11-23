Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Valdosta man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - That’s Josh Thompkins, and he appeared on Wheel of Fortune tonight on WCTV.

The show holds a very special meaning for Josh. He says he started watching Wheel of Fortune with his grandmother when he was a kid because it was her favorite show.

Josh applied to be a contestant after his grandmother’s passing. He still watches Wheel of Fortune with his mom and said he wants to use any of his winnings to help remodel her home.

