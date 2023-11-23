Tens of thousands of travelers expected to pass through TLH this holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Travelers across the country are rushing to make it to their holiday destination before Thanksgiving.

Thankfully, passengers saw short wait times at Tallahassee International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The airport aviation director Jim Durwin expects holiday traffic to peak on Sunday, as travelers return home after Thanksgiving. Durwin said he also expects this holiday season to be busier compared to last year.

There were plenty of smiling faces and hugs at the airport, as people reunited with loved ones they hadn’t seen in a while.

WCTV spoke with one woman, Carolyn Cotilla, as she waited outside for her son’s flight to land. She said she was looking forward to quiet time with her family. When he arrived, her face lit up.

“It’s refreshing to be back home,” her son Daniel said. “I don’t come back often. Maybe once every year or two. She comes to visit more often than I do come down here, but it was pleasant to have her sitting here waiting for me when I arrived to spend the holidays.”

Others overcame health challenges to be with family this holiday season.

Christine Davis’s father traveled with a caretaker who helped him navigate the airport. He’s been dealing with health issues, including a stroke that made it difficult for him to walk.

“He couldn’t do the trip by himself, but they’re both coming together, and he’s just so brave,” Davis said. “I’m just so proud of him, and I’ve been talking to him all morning long... I’m just excited to see him.”

Durwin estimates about 25,000 people will come through the Tallahassee terminal during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday period ending on Sunday.

