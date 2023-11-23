Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Market Days

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting next weekend, the Tallahassee Museum brings back its Market Days.

Market Days are back on December 2 and 3 at the North Florida Fairgrounds. This event brings together artisans and shoppers each year for fun, arts and crafts! Doors will open at 8 a.m. next Saturday.

And you can get your tickets online starting at $10.

