Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

8 killed on the roads Thanksgiving Day in Georgia, officials say

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(WTVG)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Public Safety have released fatal crash totals from Thanksgiving Day.

GSP says on Thursday morning, troopers worked a fatality in Perry, Henry County police worked a fatality on I-75 North in McDonough, and Columbus PD also worked a fatality. GSP is waiting on crash reports for further details on these crashes.

On Thursday afternoon, GSP says troopers worked a two-vehicle, five-fatality crash on GA 111 in Colquitt County. They say a pickup truck struck a van head-on. There were nine occupants in the van. Sadly, five were killed. Four other occupants in the van were life-flighted out to trauma center hospitals in Thomasville and in Tallahassee, Florida. The occupant of the Ram truck was severely injured and life-flighted out as well, according to GSP. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is assisting in the investigation.

Friday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said the total number of Thanksgiving holiday period fatalities so far is 14.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Something Good - Valdosta man on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Something Good - Valdosta man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Kevin Choute is accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.
Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Family Day at Railroad Square will be a vibrant and engaging event, offering a diverse range of...
What’s Brewing - Family Day
Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
What's Brewing - Market Days
What’s Brewing - Market Days
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say