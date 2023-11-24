Jordynn Dudley’s breakout freshman season proves she is one of the best in the country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When you look at Florida State’s soccer roster you will see a long list of talent.

Tons of experience.

But the one name you’ll see a lot: Jordynn Dudley.

Dudley is a freshman forward for the Seminoles who has gone above and beyond in her first season with FSU. She’s scored 12 goals and has 8 assists on the season. She has quickly become a fan favorite too.

“I know the little kids are so excited [to get autographs] and they’re just excited from seeing her play,” Dudley’s mom, Georgette McCray said. “If they got to know her, it would be so awesome. She’s a very humble, just good kid.”

She’s incredibly humble. She can come off as shy, but he talent speaks volumes.

“I remember her at a very young age and it was her dribbling ability,” said head coach Brian Pensky, when reflecting on recruiting Dudley. “She’s quick on the ball, she’s fast and she can separate.”

This season Dudley is considered one of the best freshmen in the country according to TopDrawer Soccer. Seeing her poised talent can come as a surprise that she is only a freshman but no one is more surprised than Dudley herself.

“I don’t know I’ve always loved it. I didn’t really ever think, ‘Oh, I can do this for the rest of my life.’ I was just doing it to have fun,” Dudley said.

She has been on the soccer field since she was 2 years old and she hopes she never has to leave. Considering she was on the US 20U team, things are heading in a good direction for the striker.

Dudley and the ‘Noles will take on Pitt at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.