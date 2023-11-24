Sea turtle nests break records on US beaches, but global warming threatens their survival

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s been a record-breaking year for sea turtles in Florida.

Just as they have for millions of years, the turtles have crawled onto beaches, digging pits in the sand to lay their eggs.

In Florida, preliminary state statistics show more than 133,840 loggerhead turtle nests, breaking a record set in 2016. Same for green turtles, where the estimate of at least 76,500 nests is well above the previous mark set in 2017.

High sea turtle nest numbers also have been reported in South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, although not all set records like Florida.

But only one in 1,000 hatchlings lives to adulthood and climate change is threatening their species as beaches disappear under rising seas.

Hotter sand makes more females, and the hatchlings are smaller and slower.

Experts say their future remains ominous.

