Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.(MGN)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - At least five people are dead after a head-on collision in Colquitt County Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Colquitt County coroner.

The crash happened on Georgia Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road after 3 p.m. A Ram truck and a van hit head-on and five people were killed on contact, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Four passengers who were riding in the van were life-flighted to local trauma centers in Thomasville and Tallahassee, Florida.

The families of the victims are still being notified.

Hours after the crash, a portion of the area around the crash was blocked off as law enforcement was still on the scene.

The deaths in Thomasville add to the statewide total of traffic deaths on Thanksgiving Day being eight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

WALB is working to learn more about the crash and will update you with more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something Good - Valdosta man on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Something Good - Valdosta man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say
Kevin Choute is accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.
Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison
Northeast branch library renamed after Bruce Host
Leon County Northeast Branch Library renamed to honor former commissioner
Kitchen fires
Holiday season alert: Georgia leads the list in cooking fires