UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - At least five people are dead after a head-on collision in Colquitt County Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Colquitt County coroner.

The crash happened on Georgia Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road after 3 p.m. A Ram truck and a van hit head-on and five people were killed on contact, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Four passengers who were riding in the van were life-flighted to local trauma centers in Thomasville and Tallahassee, Florida.

The families of the victims are still being notified.

Hours after the crash, a portion of the area around the crash was blocked off as law enforcement was still on the scene.

The deaths in Thomasville add to the statewide total of traffic deaths on Thanksgiving Day being eight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Thanksgiving Holiday Period Traffic Fatality Count is 8 as of 6pm Post 12, Thomasville (5). #gatrooper #gamccd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 23, 2023

