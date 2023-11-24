What’s Brewing - Family Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing.

The Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee is inviting the entire community to celebrate family and togetherness at the much-anticipated 2023 Family Day Celebration.

Family Day at Railroad Square will be a vibrant and engaging event, offering a diverse range of attractions and activities to ensure a memorable day for attendees of all ages. It is set to feature free family portraits, live entertainment, and delectable food trucks.

The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railroad Square Art District.

