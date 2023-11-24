Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Family Day

Family Day at Railroad Square will be a vibrant and engaging event, offering a diverse range of attractions and activities to ensure a memorable day.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing.

The Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee is inviting the entire community to celebrate family and togetherness at the much-anticipated 2023 Family Day Celebration.

Family Day at Railroad Square will be a vibrant and engaging event, offering a diverse range of attractions and activities to ensure a memorable day for attendees of all ages. It is set to feature free family portraits, live entertainment, and delectable food trucks.

The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railroad Square Art District.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something Good - Valdosta man on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Something Good - Valdosta man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say
Kevin Choute is accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.
Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison
Northeast branch library renamed after Bruce Host
Leon County Northeast Branch Library renamed to honor former commissioner
Kitchen fires
Holiday season alert: Georgia leads the list in cooking fires

Latest News

Family Day at Railroad Square will be a vibrant and engaging event, offering a diverse range of...
What’s Brewing - Family Day
Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
What's Brewing - Market Days
What’s Brewing - Market Days
What's Brewing - Market Days
What's Brewing - Market Days