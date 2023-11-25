Tell Me Something Good
Fans gearing up for FSU v. UF rivalry game, first after Jordan Travis’s injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(Colin Hackley | AP)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a big game Saturday against the Gators.

The rival teams will face off in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

Many fans are nervous about this game, as it will be the first without FSU quarterback Jordan Travis on the field. Travis suffered a season-ending ankle injury last weekend.

WCTV caught up with FSU fans Michael Diaz and Miguel Garcia Friday as they were buying game day merch at Garnet and Gold on Pensacola Street.

“Obviously we’re going to be glued to the TV,” Garcia said. “But we have nothing but faith for our team.”

The two said they’re nervous but optimistic that Tate Rodemaker, the new quarterback, will step up to the challenge.

“I feel confident in Tate,” Diaz said. “He’s been at FSU for 3 years, so I feel he’ll step right in and do a good job.”

