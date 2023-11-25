Football Friday Night: Nov. 24 full replay and scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Pensacola Catholic vs Florida High JP II vs NFC Union County vs Madison County

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Frederica Academy vs Valwood Rabun County vs Brooks County Columbia vs Cook Manchester vs Clinch Co Milton Vs Colquitt Co Thomas Co Central vs Rome

