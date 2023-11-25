Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Nov. 24 full replay and scoreboard

It’s week 3 of playoffs in Florida and Georgia
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Pensacola Catholic vs Florida High
JP II vs NFC
Union County vs Madison County

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Frederica Academy vs Valwood
Rabun County vs Brooks County
Columbia vs Cook
Manchester vs Clinch Co
Milton Vs Colquitt Co
Thomas Co Central vs Rome

