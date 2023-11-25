Mild Saturday after a cool start to your holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cool start to the Thanksgiving weekend, but today was nice after a few showers yesterday evening. Cool air is going nowhere over the next few days... the warmest of the next seven appears to be tomorrow.

Expect a high in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies to begin your Saturday. Clouds will try to build in the afternoon ahead of a developing low in the Gulf. I am not expecting to see wet weather during the day.

A nice Saturday with spent in the 60s much of the day. (WCTV)

Showers will come in after sunset for our coastal communities and the southeast Big Bend. If you are in South Georgia, I do not see you getting any rain out of this if you are west of I-75.

Rain showers will linger into your Sunday, but I do not expect a washout. Much of the area will miss out on the rain and will be left with Mostly cloudy skies. The green shade is where the best chance of any rainfall will be. Rain totals should remain under 0.25″.

Rain chances are highest for the southeast Big Bend (WCTV)

Monday may start with some clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Dry air should break clouds for the second half of the day. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

High pressure will settle in on Tuesday and Wednesday along with dry air throughout much of the atmosphere, that should bring rather sunny conditions during the day with light winds. Highs in the low 60s, with much of the day spent in the 50s.

Freeze/Frost possible next week (WCTV)

Clear skies and calm winds will help bring temperatures down to the coldest they have been since February 2023. Expecting lows in the 30s for the inland Big Bend, and upper 20s for southwest Georgia. These temperatures will likely bring the first frost to the area of the season. Remember to bring in or cover plants or pets and be mindful of livestock these nights as well.

Thursday and Friday will not be quite as cool in the afternoon and will remain dry with highs in the upper 60s. Showers return Saturday along with a warmer air mass.

WCTV - 7 Day Forecast (WCTV)

