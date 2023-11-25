A nice start to the weekend, showers for a few spots tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice start to the weekend with temperatures slightly higher than the past few days, near 70 and mostly sunny. Showers will arrive for part of the area tomorrow.

A chilly beginning to our Saturday with temperatures in the 40s for most. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies today. Sunny to begin the day. Clouds will try to build in the afternoon ahead of a developing low in the Gulf. I am not expecting to see wet weather during the day.

Saturday Breakdown (WCTV)

A few showers are possible after sunset and overnight for the coast, but most can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with no rain.

Showers for tomorrow. I do not expect a washout. About half of the area will miss out on the rain and will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Rain totals should remain under 0.25″.

Rain for some Sunday (WCTV)

Monday may start with some clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Dry air should break clouds for the second half of the day. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds move back in briefly during the evening and overnight.

High pressure will settle in on Tuesday and Wednesday along with dry air throughout much of the atmosphere, which should bring rather sunny conditions during the day with light winds. Highs in the low 60s, with much of the day spent in the 50s.

Clear skies and calm winds will help bring temperatures down to the coldest they have been since February 2023. Expecting lows in the 30s for the inland Big Bend, and upper 20s for southwest Georgia. These temperatures will likely bring the first frost to the area of the season. Remember to bring in or cover plants or pets and be mindful of livestock these nights as well.

Frost next week (WCTV)

Thursday and Friday will not be quite as cool in the afternoon and will remain dry with highs in the upper 60s. Showers return Saturday along with a warmer air mass.

