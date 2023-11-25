Over 700,000 lights on display at this year’s Allison Christmas Spectacular

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Allison Christmas Spectacular is back with thousands of twinkling lights, all synced to music.

The light show is located at 240 Sandy Creek Road in Havana.

The creator of the show, Daniel Allison, went all out this year for the light show’s 16th anniversary. This year, it has more than 700,000 lights. Allison told WCTV it’s put together by a team of just four people: Allison, his parents and his grandmother. They start setting up in July each year, spending months getting everything ready for the light show’s debut on Thanksgiving night.

Over the last 16 years, Allison estimates he’s spent at least $100,000 on the show. To him, it’s worth every penny.

“We just love just bringing joy to people’s faces,” he said. “Creating that experience that we know that people are craving, and just to make a memory for people.”

The light show is free to drive through. You can turn your radio to 102.5 and see the lights dance to the music. The Allisons accept donations to help cover their expenses, as well as food and household items as part of a food drive for local charities. Last year, they collected and donated about 1,7000 pounds of food.

“We’re just excited that we can make a lasting impact outside these borders of the street and make a difference,” Allison said.

The light show is open from 6 - 10 p.m. daily from Thanksgiving Day up until New Year’s Day.

