Quincy city commissioners hold special meeting to address police dept., city manager investigations

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Quincy commissioners held a special meeting Monday to discuss guidelines for the investigation into the city’s police department and the city manager’s office.

Dr. Beverly Nash called for both investigations during the Nov. 14 meeting, when former police chief Timothy Ashley made a public statement in response to his firing by city manager Rob Nixon.

Commissioners debated for more than two hours on what they’d like to see come from the investigations.

“The commission, specifically, stated that they wanted evidence that supports the chief’s termination,” said commissioner Ronte Harris. “I think our parameters should be pertaining directly to those reasons for termination. If the city manager is prepared to provide us evidence, then I believe our investigation should be centered around that evidence.”

Harris made a motion on those comments. The vote passed 4-1, with Dr. Nash in opposition.

“If you examine the other layers, there are other people who are impacted by that decision that have issues and concerns,” said Nash. “We have several layers of individuals that need to be investigated or heard to tell their truth.”

The board also discussed guidelines for the investigation into city manager Rob Nixon’s office, while questions were raised on why a separate investigation was necessary.

During the Nov. 14 meeting, Quincy’s HR Director, Stacey Hannigon, made public comments asking for whistleblower protection and protection from retaliation.

Hannigon referenced a document, which WCTV obtained, that is written “in collaboration with the Human Resources/Risk Management, the City Manager’s office, and the governing body of the City of Quincy.” However, Hannigon said she had nothing to do with that letter.

Dr. Robin Wood said Monday that Hannigon’s comments should be a reason to investigate Nixon’s office. “You had a city employee come up here and ask for whistleblower protection,” said Wood. “If a city employee made a public comment to this commission that even prompted her to say such a thing, as a commissioner, I think I would like to know what else does she want to say.”

The next step is for commissioners to privately submit a list of people they’d like to call for witness testimony during the investigations.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.