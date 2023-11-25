Tell Me Something Good
Railroad Square Family Day honors organ donor Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs was a Tallahassee resident and journalist. The event aims to unite and support capital city families
By Abraiya Ruffin and Chasity Maynard
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents filled the streets at the Railroad Square Art District Friday to celebrate Family Day.

The annual event aims to emphasize the importance of cherishing loved ones and embracing different types of families, according to organizers. Attendees enjoyed face painting, food, live music and even a heartfelt story.

This year, Family Day was dedicated to longtime capital city resident Aimee Sachs, who died earlier this year after suffering two strokes. Sachs was an organ donor. Her family said they want to remember Aimee and the lives she changed with her donation.

“I’m here today to honor my sister’s legacy and the brave and selfless choice that she made at the end of her life to give life to three people that she would never meet,” Samantha Sachs said.

Aimee’s father, prominent Tallahassee communications professional Ron Sachs, said he is spreading awareness about his daughter’s story and the gift she left behind.

“When you leave this earth to whatever is beyond, wouldn’t it be wonderful to donate life as my daughter Aimee did?” he asked.

His public relations firm, Sachs Media Group, hosted the event alongside the city of Tallahassee, Leon County government, the Council on Culture and Arts, Soul of Southside Festival TLH and Leon County’s Children’s Services Council.

During the event, the nonprofit Donate Life encouraged attendees to consider registering to be an organ donor. Donate Life’s sister organization, LifeQuest, facilitated Aimee’s donation, according to a press release for the event.

For the Sachs family, the annual post-Thanksgiving event is about supporting and spending time with the people you love. Ron Sachs said events like Family Day are important because they recognize togetherness and diversity.

“The most important gift of our lives are family and friends who are family of choice,” he said. “This day is a celebration of families of all kinds.”

