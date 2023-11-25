Showers return to wrap up the holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice start to the weekend with temperatures slightly higher than the past few days, near 70 and mostly sunny. Showers are expected to be a bit more widespread than thought from this morning’s forecast.

CHANGES TO THE FORECAST - I am now increasing the rain chance from 50% to 70% for your Sunday.

An area of low pressure is developing across the Gulf of Mexico, while the low will not lift into the Big Bend and South Georgia, a weather phenomenon known as overrunning or isentropic ascent will lead to showers and clouds. The intensity of the overrunning was uncertain in earlier model runs... If you joined me yesterday at 11 PM, I showed a model that had nothing on it for Sunday and explained that no rain was unlikely, and this model is underdoing the rain. Now, with higher confidence in the overrunning effect and model data supporting the idea, I am able to bump those rain chances up. We will certainly take a good soaking as many folks are still looking at dry lawns.

Futurecast shows rainy skies to end the weekend. (WCTV)

The bottom line, now everyone has a shot at moderate to heavy rain. I still expect the southeast Big Bend to see the highest rainfall amounts from this, but now South Georgia is not excluded from the rain potential. Here is a look at rain totals through Sunday night. I will break the down further on Eyewitness News at 11 PM.

Rain totals through Sunday (WCTV)

Monday may start with some clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Dry air should break clouds for the second half of the day. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds move back in briefly during the evening and overnight.

High pressure will settle in on Tuesday and Wednesday along with dry air throughout much of the atmosphere, which should bring rather sunny conditions during the day with light winds. Highs in the low 60s, with much of the day spent in the 50s.

Clear skies and calm winds will help bring temperatures down to the coldest they have been since February 2023. Expecting lows in the 30s for the inland Big Bend, and upper 20s for southwest Georgia. These temperatures will likely bring the first frost to the area of the season. Remember to bring in or cover plants or pets and be mindful of livestock these nights as well.

Frost next week (WCTV)

Thursday and Friday will not be quite as cool in the afternoon and will remain dry with highs in the upper 60s. Showers return Saturday along with a warmer air mass.

