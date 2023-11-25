Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta State football looks to redeem only loss of the season Saturday

Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South...
Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South Conference title after defeating arch rival West Georgia.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Not many times do you get a chance at a re-do in life. The Valdosta State football team has one.

On October 7th, Delta State came to town, beating the Blazers for their first, nd what ended up being their only loss, of the season.

On Saturday, the two Gulf South foes meet again, this time, the Blazers hit the road, and there’s a little more on the line as it’s the second round of the postseason.

Few things that are key in getting a win for the Blazers? Head coach Tremaine Jackson said taking care of the football, playing all four quarters, nd running it well, and a little revenge wouldn’t be too bad either.

“We get an opportunity to redeem our “and one” loss and remain “and one.” We’ve also talked about the winner of this game will e the favorite to go compete for it all,” said Jackson Wednesday. “Just being honest, right? Not discredit any other team, but the winner of this game has traditionally played for the national championship, at least went to the semis, so we certainly know what’s at stake.”

The second round match-up is set for Saturday at 2:00 in Cleveland, Mississippi.

