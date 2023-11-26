Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
Football Friday Night: Nov. 24 full replay and scoreboard
Railroad Square Family Day dedicated to organ donor Aimee Sachs
Railroad Square Family Day honors organ donor Aimee Sachs
Rainy skies tomorrow
Showers return to wrap up the holiday weekend
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) looks for a receiver during the second half of...
Rodemaker takes center stage as final act of FSU’s season begins

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
1126_A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon...
Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Rainy Sunday
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 26
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled