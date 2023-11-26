A soggy Sunday, drier next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - MUCH-needed rain for the Big Bend and South Georgia today! Expect rain on and off throughout the day.

The heaviest rain is ongoing now and will be around through the early afternoon hours.

Rainy and cloudy today (WCTV)

Showers should taper off around dinner for most of the area and totals by the end of the day will be between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches, with some spots exceeding 2 inches.

Over 1 inch in many spots today (WCTV)

The sudden bump of rain chances and amount of moisture is courtesy of moisture being transported from Tropical Storm Ramon in the Eastern Atlantic.

Moisture from Ramon surging north since yesterday. (WCTV)

Remaining cloudy tonight, but the rain will be over. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Tomorrow the clouds will thin throughout the morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunny and chilly on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime temperatures struggling to reach 60 and overnight lows in the 30s.

Morning Lows the next 7 days (WCTV)

Shower and storm chances return on Friday afternoon into next weekend. The warmer and slightly more muggy air will return too.

