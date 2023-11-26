Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A soggy Sunday, drier next week

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Soggy Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia
By Austin Lowe
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - MUCH-needed rain for the Big Bend and South Georgia today! Expect rain on and off throughout the day.

The heaviest rain is ongoing now and will be around through the early afternoon hours.

Rainy and cloudy today
Rainy and cloudy today(WCTV)

Showers should taper off around dinner for most of the area and totals by the end of the day will be between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches, with some spots exceeding 2 inches.

Over 1 inch in many spots today
Over 1 inch in many spots today(WCTV)

The sudden bump of rain chances and amount of moisture is courtesy of moisture being transported from Tropical Storm Ramon in the Eastern Atlantic.

Moisture from Ramon surging north since yesterday.
Moisture from Ramon surging north since yesterday.(WCTV)

Remaining cloudy tonight, but the rain will be over. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Tomorrow the clouds will thin throughout the morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunny and chilly on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime temperatures struggling to reach 60 and overnight lows in the 30s.

Morning Lows the next 7 days
Morning Lows the next 7 days(WCTV)

Shower and storm chances return on Friday afternoon into next weekend. The warmer and slightly more muggy air will return too.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
Football Friday Night: Nov. 24 full replay and scoreboard
Railroad Square Family Day dedicated to organ donor Aimee Sachs
Railroad Square Family Day honors organ donor Aimee Sachs
Rainy skies tomorrow
Showers return to wrap up the holiday weekend
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) looks for a receiver during the second half of...
Rodemaker takes center stage as final act of FSU’s season begins

Latest News

Rainy Sunday
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 26
Rainy skies tomorrow
Showers return to wrap up the holiday weekend
Showers for some Sunday
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 25
WCTV Weather Headlines
Mild Saturday after a cool start to your holiday weekend