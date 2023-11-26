VPD to host annual Shop with a Cop event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) will be hosting it’s annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 18.

“Shop with a Cop is a wonderful opportunity to foster positive relationships between our local law enforcement officers and children. It’s a chance for children to pick out holiday gifts, build connections with our police force, and create lasting memories,” the department said on its Facebook.

The department is encouraging the community to help their program by spreading the word through likes, comments and shares on the post. People in the community are also encouraged to become community partners or make a donation. 100% of all contributions, no matter how big or small, will be used for a child to go shopping with an officer.

To make a contribution, contact Officer Randall at (229) 292-7785 or rhancock@valdostacity.com.

