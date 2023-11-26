Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

VPD to host annual Shop with a Cop event

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) will be hosting it’s annual Shop with a Cop event.
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) will be hosting it’s annual Shop with a Cop event.(WILX)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) will be hosting it’s annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 18.

“Shop with a Cop is a wonderful opportunity to foster positive relationships between our local law enforcement officers and children. It’s a chance for children to pick out holiday gifts, build connections with our police force, and create lasting memories,” the department said on its Facebook.

The department is encouraging the community to help their program by spreading the word through likes, comments and shares on the post. People in the community are also encouraged to become community partners or make a donation. 100% of all contributions, no matter how big or small, will be used for a child to go shopping with an officer.

To make a contribution, contact Officer Randall at (229) 292-7785 or rhancock@valdostacity.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida...
Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 Florida State beats rival Florida 24-15 for 18th consecutive win
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Dry and Cool
Winter-like chill expected the first half of this week
Rainy Sunday
A soggy Sunday, drier next week
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Making desserts for Thanksgiving for Keiser University.
Keiser University shares two dessert options for Thanksgiving
The Christmas Connection finally has a donation center site, just three weeks before opening day.
Something Good - Christmas Connection will set up shop in heart of downtown Tallahassee
The Christmas Connection relies on donated retail, warehouse space to house its donation center...
Christmas Connection still needs warehouse site with opening day just weeks away
It’s Halloween and many Big Bend and South Georgia community members are celebrating the spooky...
GALLERY: Big Bend, South Georgia celebrates Halloween
Looking for spooky, fun events taking place in South Georgia and Tallahassee on Halloween? WCTV...
Spooktacular fun in Tallahassee, South Georgia