Benson tears up sod, UF defense in FSU’s rivalry victory at Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 15 carries, 95 yards, three touchdowns may be the most important stat line of the Florida State football season.

Down their starting quarterback, on the road at arch-rival Florida and down in a 12-0 hole early, Seminoles running back Trey Benson did the most when the ‘Noles needed it most. The three scores accounted for all of FSU’s touchdowns in a 24-15 victory over the Gators in Gainesville.

And to the victors go the spoils.

Benson was selected as FSU’s “sod captain” giving the tailback the responsibility of cutting a piece of Steve Spurrier-Florida Field and bringing it back to Tallahassee where it will rest as the 110th game to be immortalized in the Seminoles’ Sod Cemetery. The sod from Saturday, the 14th in a victory over UF and 13th from a victory in Gainesville (Florida State’s Sugar Bowl victory over Florida to close the 1994 season is the lone neutral site entry) as well as the program’s first against the Gators since 2017.

“It was my first time ever cutting it so I didn’t really know how to do it,” said Benson jokingly of his first turn taking the Seminoles grassy reward. “Jared [Verse] helped me cut it out of the ground because he swears he’s strong. Since 2017 has been what? Six years? So it was big.”

The Seminoles take sod from road victories won “against the crowd and against the odds,” usually when installed as an underdog by oddsmakers but always in road wins against rivals Florida and Miami as well as bowl games and conference championships.

FSU’s next chance to add a grave to the cemetery comes Saturday in Charlotte as the fifth ranked ‘Noles face off against Louisville in the ACC Championship.

