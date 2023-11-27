Tell Me Something Good
A chilly start to the workweek

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Cool and dry to start this week, becoming stormy by the end of the week
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds will gradually break in the afternoon giving way to mostly sunny skies. Despite any sun highs will still be rather chilly in the low 60s.

The main story to begin the week is the chilly mornings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, warmer and slightly more muggy air returns with a better chance for showers and a few storms.

Watch the video a look at your 7-day forecast

