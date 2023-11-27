A chilly start to the workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds will gradually break in the afternoon giving way to mostly sunny skies. Despite any sun highs will still be rather chilly in the low 60s.

The main story to begin the week is the chilly mornings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, warmer and slightly more muggy air returns with a better chance for showers and a few storms.

Watch the video a look at your 7-day forecast

