Christmas-themed festivities taking place in Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the holiday season and WCTV has you covered with festive Christmas-themed events taking place locally in South Georgia and the Big Bend.

FLORIDA

Tallahassee The 37th annual Winter Festival: The festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors, crafts merchants, unique arts, sparkling holiday displays such as Candy Cane Lane will be in attendance. Community members will also have the opportunity to enjoy four stages of live entertainment. The family-friendly 1.53 mile Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, near South Monroe and Park Avenue at 6:15 p.m. It is scheduled to take place before the Winter Festival Parade. To register for the run, click Jingle Bell Run:The family-friendly 1.53 mile Fun Run/Walk will be heldnear South Monroe and Park Avenue at 6:15 p.m. It is scheduled to take place before the Winter Festival Parade. To register for the run, click here Nighttime Holiday Parade: The parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 , on Monroe Street, beginning at 7:15 p.m. Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park: The community will have an opportunity to sing aloud or listen to merry melodies at Cascades Park, featuring a dozen different showcases, such as the Smokey Hollow Commemoration. The stroll will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free hot cocoa will be available and a show at Imagination Fountain will display every 15 minutes. Thursday, Dec. 7 . Registration opens Monday, Nov. 27. To register, click Santa Calling: Children will have an opportunity to speak with Santa from his North Pole Workshop on. Registration opens Monday, Nov. 27. To register, click here Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park: The event will feature free holiday light displays, beginning Thursday, Dec. 14 , from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Parking will be available at the Thomasville Road Baptist Church. For more information, call 850-891-3555. Saturday, Dec. 16. will take place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Soul Santa Events: Children 10 years and under will have the opportunity to receive gifts on The LeVerne Payne Soul Santa will take place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Walker-Ford/Smith-Williams Soul Santa will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children must register to participate and must be in attendance to receive gifts. Registration opens Dec. 2.



For more information regarding each event, visit Talgov.com.

Gadsden County Quincy Christmas Parade: The parade will be held Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. at Quincy Downtown Historic District. Allison Christmas Spectacular: The light show gives the community an opportunity to enjoy over 700,000 lights, advising to turn your radio to 102.5 to see the lights dance to the music. It is located at 240 Sandy Creek Road in Havana, and open Nov. 3 until New Year’s Day . Visitors can enjoy the show from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. Donations are accepted to help cover expenses and donate to local charities.

Franklin County Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights: The free event is set to feature music, food, holiday shopping with vendors and downtown businesses, kid activities such as visit with Santa, a bouncy house and train rides. The Boat Parade of Lights on the Harbor will be followed by a new holiday laser light show finale. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Hamilton County Sweets in the Streets: The event is set to feature vendors, food trucks, Santa in the Park, s’mores, singing, a parade and more Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Jasper City Park from 2 to 9 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Annual HamCo Toy Drive and Giveaway: Taking place Saturday, Dec. 16, the annual event gives the community an opportunity to donate toys, enter a toy raffle and enjoy complimentary hot dog lunches. It kicks off at 12 p.m.

Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. For more details of each event activity, visit Monticello Christmas - A Night of Lights: The event is set to feature Monticello’s Christmas Light Parade, tree lighting, Visits with Santa, dining, live music, local vendors, entertainment and more. It will be heldat 5 p.m. For more details of each event activity, visit MonticelloChristmas.com

Madison County 12th annual Light up Madison Christmas: A lighted Christmas parade, holiday activities, games and entertainment is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Downtown Madison. Food will also be available. Madison’s Local Market: Taking place at Four Freedoms Park, community members will have the opportunity to enjoy Christmas shopping, food trucks and more Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 850-973-2788.

Suwannee County Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 . Those events include a kids’ 1-mile fun run, Jingle Bell Fun Run and Walk, arts and crafts vendors, a fireworks show, a car show, live entertainment, Santa Land and more. For more information regarding the specific events, visit The 39th annual Christmas on the Square: With the theme of Lighting the Way to Christmas, the annual event is se to feature several festive events between. Those events include a kids’ 1-mile fun run, Jingle Bell Fun Run and Walk, arts and crafts vendors, a fireworks show, a car show, live entertainment, Santa Land and more. For more information regarding the specific events, visit SuwanneeChamber.com

Taylor County Santa’s Helper Lighted Christmas Parade: Several festive floats and groups are set to fill the streets of Downtown Perry. The parade will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Wakulla County Christmas in Panacea: The free festive event is set to feature a visit from Santa, a car show, vendors, a corn hole tournament, refreshments, Play in the Snow and more from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 next to The Plaza in Panacea. The Parade of Lights will take place at 6 p.m. on Coastal Highway. Christmas in Sopchoppy: Sopchoppy is inviting its local community out to get in the holiday spirit with Christmas tree lighting, vendors, food trucks, live music, historic depot and more. It will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 , from 1 to 7 p.m. at 34 Rose Street in Sopchoppy. St. Marks Golf Cart Christmas Parade: The golf cart parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, at Bo Lynn’s Grocery, beginning at 7 p.m.



GEORGIA

Thomasville First Friday Sip & Shop and The Ritz Amphitheater Tree Lighting: Live entertainment, a free concert, tree lighting and extended shopping and dining hours will be available from 6 to 10 p.m. throughout Downtown Thomasville on Friday, Dec. 1. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at Thomasville’s Municipal Auditorium. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit The 26h annual Nutcracker: South Georgia Ballet is set to perform The Nutcrackerat Thomasville’s Municipal Auditorium. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit SouthGeorgiaBallet.org Thomasville’s Christmas Parade: The parade will be held Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Holiday family movie night: On Saturday, Dec. 9, kid-friendly activities will take place at the Ritz Amphitheater, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A showing of the Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas will also be shown at 6:30 p.m. The 37th annual Victorian Christmas: The annual festival will feature family fun activities such as visits with St. Nick, holiday entertainment, carriage rides, shopping opportunities, festive eats and more. It will be held Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 , from 6 to 9 p.m. each day in Downtown Thomasville. Christmas in Lights by Flowers Foods: A free drive-thru light display will be held every evening from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1919 Flowers Circle until December 31 .

Bainbridge City of Bainbridge’s Christmas Parade: The annual parade will be held Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m., allowing the community to celebrate the holiday season with one another. Woodams Christmas Lights: The walk-thru display is set to feature different Christmas scenes such as Rudolph and his friends, as well as Charlie Brown and more. The display is open everyday from 6 to 10 p.m. until January 5 .

Cairo Cairo Christmas Parade: The parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in Downtown Cairo. The 8th annual Mistletoe Market: The Cairo community will have an opportunity to enjoy festive shopping, whether it’s with food or market vendors. The free annual event will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Cairo Main Street on North Broad Street from MLK to 3rd Avenue.

Clinch County Visit Santa: For those interested in a visit from Santa, the Clinch County Public Library is having him in attendance on Monday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

Colquitt Colquitt Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: A tree lighting ceremony, caroling, and more is scheduled to take place Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Courthouse Annex, located at 181 S Cuthbert Street. If Only In My Dreams,” is scheduled to take place at the Cotton Hall Theater, beginning Friday, Dec. 1. Visit If Only In My Dreams - A Swamp Gravy Christmas: A play of “stories about life-changing Christmas classics,is scheduled to take place at the Cotton Hall Theater, beginningVisit SwampGravy.com to view all dates, times, and to purchase tickets. Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. The parade will travel through downtown Colquitt from Main Street. For more details regarding participating or the parade route, contact Colquitt Christmas Parade of Lights: The annual parade will be heldfrom 6 to 7 p.m. The parade will travel through downtown Colquitt from Main Street. For more details regarding participating or the parade route, contact Colquittmillercoc@gmail.com or 229-758-2400.

Lanier County Lighting of Lakeland: Several festivities will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, for the Lakeland community. Living Windows will take place at 5:30 p.m., a parade will take place at 6:30 p.m., and tree lighting as well as Santa pictures will take pace after the parade on Courthouse Square. For more info, call 229-482-9755. Christmas Open House: The Lanier County Animal Control and Shelter is holding an open house Saturday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 4 p.m. at 170 SR-64 in Lakeland. The shelter’s wish list includes bleach, collars/leashes, blankets, dry dog food, wet dog food, towels, pinesol, trash bags, treats and lysol.

Valdosta/Lowndes County Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade: The “Snow Globe” themed parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., spreading holiday cheer from Woodrow Wilson to Downtown Thomasville. Valdosta Tree Fest: Sponsored by Valdosta Mall, this is an opportunity for the community to gift someone a Christmas tree while also supporting a nonprofit in Valdosta. It takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas at Little Leaf Art Studio: The art studio is holding several Christmas events from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22 at 101 S Webb Street. For more information, call 229-251-8843. Christmas Ornament Workshops: Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Arty Party: Dec. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Christmas Mini Camp: Dec. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seminole County Thursday, Dec, 7 , at 6 pm. More details are Downtown Donaldsonville Spirit of Christmas Parade: The parade will be held, at 6 pm. More details are set to come



To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.