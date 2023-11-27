Christmas Connection now open, accepting donations for more than 500 families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection’s donation center is now open for the 2023 season.

It is accepting donations to help more than 500 families in Leon and surrounding counties have a brighter holiday.

The Christmas Connection encourages people to donate new toys, gift items, clothes and housewares as well as essentials like food, toiletries and cleaning supplies. Families and groups can also adopt families through their website or send items right from home through its Amazon wish list.

The downtown site, which was donated by FSU just a few weeks ago, is on the southwest corner of Kleman Plaza and will be open daily.

Christmas Connection Donation Center location:

309 S. Brounough Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Hours:

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WCTV is sharing profiles of five families, along with their wish lists, to offer some insight into the needs of the Big Bend families seeking assistance.

CASE #9: Madison County family impacted by Hurricane Idalia

A Madison County family lost everything in Hurricane Idalia and is trying to start over. They lived in a motel for a while and recently found a home to rent.

The family has 8 children and one on the way.

Most of all they need food and household items like dishes, pots and pans, blankets and towels.

The kids are asking for bicycles, tricycles and riding toys. The teenage girls are asking for tablets and Amazon gift cards.

And the couple needs essentials for the new baby including diapers, blankets, toys, bottles and more.

FAMILY:

43-year-old man

33-year-old woman

Six girls, ages newborn, 1, 3, 4, 11, 14 and 15 years old

Two boys, ages 7 and 9 years old

WISH LIST:

Food Walmart gift cards Amazon gift cards Dishes Pots and pans Kitchenware Blankets (5 twin, 4 queen, 1 king) Toiletries Cleaning supplies Diapers (size 1 : 8-14lbs birth-4 mos) (size 3 : 16-28lbs, 5-24 mos) Tablets (2) Girls tricycle (10″ 2-3yrs, 32-40 lbs) Girls bikes (2) (10-12″ 3-4yrs, 35-43 lbs) Boys bike 20″ no gears (7-9yrs, 47-57lbs) Boys bike 24″ (10-12yrs, 50-64lbs)

CASE #253: Leon County family struggling after car accident

A Leon County woman with three teenage boys is struggling to recover from life-threatening injuries she suffered in a head-on crash.

She’s learning to walk again. Her oldest son is carrying much of the financial load right now to try to keep the family afloat, and she is hoping the community will come together to help provide some holiday assistance.

The family is asking for some basics including food, toiletries, sheets and blankets. She is asking for a tablet and her sons are asking for Xbox games, a keyboard, a bicycle and gift cards to Best Buy and Walmart.

FAMILY:

46-year-old woman

Three boys, ages: 15, 16 and 19

WISH LIST:

Food Toiletries Sheets and blankets Walmart gift cards Best Buy gift card Tablet Xbox games Keyboard Musical items Boys bike 26″ (13-14 yrs, 57″ and up)

CASE #223: Franklin County family recovering from two fires

A Franklin County family of five is struggling after losing everything in not one, but two house fires. Their home was among those that burned down in Eastpoint when a control burn got out of control, and then they lost their FEMA trailer to another fire a few months ago.

Their oldest son is disabled. The couple and their three boys now live in a travel trailer and could really use some help.

The family is asking for clothes and gift cards to buy gas and groceries. They also need sheets and blankets.

The father is asking for sporting goods and outdoor gear, the teenage boys are asking for tablets and gift cards, and the 7-year-old is hoping for board games as well as a bike and a remote-controlled car.

FAMILY:

36-year-old man

26-year-old woman

Three boys, ages 16, 13 and 7 years old

WISH LIST

Food, grocery gift cards

Gas gift cards

Toiletries

Sheets, blankets, pillows (5) (queen size)

Sporting goods

Outdoor gear

Tablets (2)

Handheld games

Board games

Balls

Bike (20″ no gears, 7-9 years, 47-57″)

Remote-controlled car

Clothes: 16-year-old boy: pants (42x32) shirts (XXXL) jacket (XXXL) shoes (size 13) 13-year-old boy: pants (30x32) shirts (men’s large) jacket (men’s large) joggers 7-year-old boy: pants (boys size 8) shirts (boys 8) jacket (boys medium) shoes (4.5 youth)



CASE #439: Gadsden County woman with sickle cell caring for husband, grandchildren

A Gadsden County grandmother has battled sickle cell disease all her life and has been hospitalized several times recently. She is the sole caregiver for her husband who has had health challenges too, and the two struggle to cover their bills on Social Security Income. She is committed to taking care of her family, including six grandchildren between the ages of 2 and 5. She cannot afford Christmas gifts for the children this year.

The family is asking for a space heater and gift cards for gas, groceries and clothes.

The grandmother is requesting some games and puzzles. The grandfather is hoping for a fishing pole. The children, four boys and two girls, are all asking for educational toys, games, cars and all things Cocomelon.

FAMILY:

54-year-old woman

77-year-old man

Two girls, ages 2 and 4 years old

Four boys, ages 2, 2, 4 and 5 years old

WISH LIST:

Food Gas Space heaters Clothing Diapers (size 3 : 16-28lbs 5-24mos) (size 5 : 27lbs and up, 2-3 yrs) (size 6 : 35lbs & up, 3-4 years) Gift cards (Macy’s, Ross, Nike) Puzzles games Sporting goods Fishing pole Arts and crafts Educational toys CoComelon Toy cars and trucks Games

CASE #189: Leon County family trying to rebound from house fire

A Leon County family is trying to bounce back after losing everything in a house fire. They moved in with their disabled grandmother, who was already caring for two grandchildren. There are four boys and three girls altogether, ranging in age from 3 months to 11 years old.

The family needs all kinds of household items and is in desperate need of beds, bedding and blankets. They also need baby supplies, including bottles, diapers and a potty chair.

The 3, 5 and 8-year-old boys are asking for a football, basketball, Hot Wheels and blocks. The girls ages 1 and 5 are asking for dress-up clothes, Barbie dolls and educational toys. The 11-year-old daughter is asking for books and gift cards.

The mother is hoping the Christmas Connection can help bring her children some joy this holiday season.

FAMILY:

31-year-old woman

62-year-old woman

Three girls, ages 1, 5 and 11 years old

Four boys, ages 3 months, 3, 5 and 8 years old

WISH LIST:

Dependable used car Gas Clothing Toiletries Laundry detergent Diapers (size 4 : 22-37lbs 18-36months) (size 5 : 27lbs and up 2-3years)(3T/4T pull ups) Fragrance-free baby wipes Fragrance-free baby laundry detergent Dr. Brown bottles Pacifiers Baby blankets Infant toys Potty chair Toddler beds (1 boy, 1 girl) Full size bed Full size comforter set (2) Twin bed Twin size bedding Walmart gift cards Bath and body oils Dove body wash Joyce Meyers books TD Jakes books Teen books iPhone Gift cards Football Basketball Hot Wheels Black Panther toys Dinosaur collection Legos Educational toys Action figures Dress-up clothes and tutus Bracelets Bows Nail polish Fake nails for little girls CoComelon toys Toy dinosaurs Coloring books Large blocks Musical toys Baby shark toys Baby doll

These are just a handful of the hundreds of families counting on help from the Christmas Connection this year. More than half are usually adopted and the wish lists of the others are filled with gift items donated at the site.

Volunteers are needed to help with sorting, packing and delivering. There are sign-up slots on the Christmas Connection website.

