Experts give tips on preparing your home ahead of winter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures begin to drop heading into the winter months, now is the time to prepare your pipes.

Experts provide steps you can take now to avoid busted pipes in the future.

“Just to be mindful of all your plumbing exterior plumbing. If you are on a well keep it insulated and wrapped if it’s not already that way. If you get a warning of a cold snap make sure you drip any faucets inside and outside,” Bentley Griffin, Plumber Service Manager at Metro Power Plumbing Inc., said.

Experts say older pipes are not able to expand as wide as some of the new pipes that are being installed. But dripping water can help no matter what type of system you have.

“With the popularity of the tankless water heaters. A lot of people are used to dripping the cold pipes. But on a tankless water heater to keep the water lines on the hot side from freezing you need actually drip the warm pipes instead of the cold ones,” Mark Holloway, CEO of Modern Gas, said.

There are several factors as to why your pipes might burst such as corrosion build-up, the material of the pipes, and trees near your pipes.

“Most of the time pipes are good for you know ten, fifteen years it just depends on the environment that you are in, and what kind of piping it is. They do have new piping now Pex pipe that we like to use a lot. It’s really good and adapted to the cold weather and can expand where other pipes can’t,” Griffin said.

Pipes can burst whether in a home or an apartment, but taking these few steps to prevent that will help during the winter months.

What you see here are copper pipes that most residents have in their homes. One disadvantage of copper pipes is that when they freeze it will swell up and burst faster. That is why now is the time to start buying pipe wrap or heat tape.

“Depending on how your insulation for your house is some attics aren’t insulated that well and you can even have a frozen pipe in your attic that can cause severe water damage in your house,” Griffin said.

One piece of advice is to cut off the water line from the source if you might be leaving out of town to prevent any leaks. Residents should also keep their thermostat at a regulated temperature with the lowest temperature at 50 degrees on heat.

“Of course getting the house back up to temperature once you get back in town might be difficult but as long as the house doesn’t get below freezing it will keep your pipes inside the Structure from freezing,” Holloway said.

So how cold does it have to get for pipes to burst? experts say when temperatures are below freezing for several hours, it’s possible.

“During this time of year, we often get a lot of calls to come and check insulation. It can tend to dry rot over time and need some touch-up on the insulation,” Griffin said.

The overall message is to prepare now and not later to avoid any leaks and check the insulation of your homes.

