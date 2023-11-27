Florida A&M plays for SWAC Championship Saturday at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team hosts host Prairie View A&M Saturday for the SWAC Championship, and the right to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl in December.

To host this game is a big deal for the program, the University, and the city of Tallahassee, and this is a game the Rattlers have been waiting for.

“For us it’s no surprise,” said head coach Willie Simmons on Monday. “Hopefully it’s not a surprise to anyone else, but it is a huge accomplishment. It’s something we haven’t done here ever, as far as hosting a SWAC Championship game. First time hosting a playoff game in over 20 years. There are a lot of great things surrounding this weekend, but we have to make sure we keep the main thing the main thing.”

Saturday’s SWAC title game against Prairie View A&M kicks a 4:00 inside Bragg.

