Florida State has eyes set on Saturday’s ACC Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What a weekend it was for Florida State. For the first time since 2017, the Seminoles walked away winners from The Swamp, and for just the fourth time in program history, they are undefeated at 12-0.

Head coach Mike Norvell talked about Saturday’s 24-15 win over Florida Monday, and just how big it was heading into this week, as it’s championship week.

The Seminoles look to add another “for the first time since” to their resume, as 2014 was the last time Florida State won an ACC title.

For this team, and this program, to go from three regular season wins, to five, to nine, and now 12 with a chance at a ring, and possibly more, says a lot about the guys who take the field every day.

“When you have a special group of people you get to do this with, you want all,” said Norvell. “You want to see all things they can do, all the things they can accomplish. It’s a daily journey, and we have the choice today of what we want it to look like. If we’re willing to continue to push, and to continue to strive for that improvement, I think you’ll find good things on the other end of it.”

Saturday’s game kicks at 8:00 in Charlotte, North Carolina against Louisville.

