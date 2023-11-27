Tell Me Something Good
Florida State soccer readies for Clemson in College Cup

Seminoles set to host Pitt on Friday.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is quite literally championship week across the Big Bend and south Georgia, and the Florida State soccer team is now two wins away from winning the program’s fourth national title, their third in the last six years.

The Seminoles topped Pitt Friday night in Tallahassee to lock in their fourth straight trip to the College Cup, their tenth showing in the last 13 years. We’ve joked about it before, but Florida State being in the final four is kind of their home away from home.

It speaks to the tradition and the pride in this program, one head coach Brian Pensky holds close.

“Whether it’s that Thanksgiving tradition of Friday’s in late November meaning home elite eight games for Florida State soccer, I’ve watched that game for years and years and years,” he said Monday. “To be a part of it two years in a row, and to be going back to the College Cup, I’m just thankful. I’ve wanted to keep this program going.”

Florida State faces Clemson Friday night in the national semi-finals, their third match-up this season with the Tigers.

