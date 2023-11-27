Florida State volleyball earns six seed in NCAA tournament, will face TCU in Fayetteville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fresh off an ACC Co-Championship after defeating Notre Dame on Saturday, Florida State volleyball is heading to its 24th NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles 23-8 record was a strong enough resume to earn a six seed in the big dance, matching the ‘Noles up against TCU in the Fayetteville Regional. Should FSU prevail over the Horned Frogs, the Garnet and Gold will face either Stephen F. Austin or regional host and three seeded Arkansas in the second round.

Florida State’s first round matchup with Texas Christian is set for Friday at 1 PM.

