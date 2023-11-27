Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State volleyball earns six seed in NCAA tournament, will face TCU in Fayetteville

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fresh off an ACC Co-Championship after defeating Notre Dame on Saturday, Florida State volleyball is heading to its 24th NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles 23-8 record was a strong enough resume to earn a six seed in the big dance, matching the ‘Noles up against TCU in the Fayetteville Regional. Should FSU prevail over the Horned Frogs, the Garnet and Gold will face either Stephen F. Austin or regional host and three seeded Arkansas in the second round.

Florida State’s first round matchup with Texas Christian is set for Friday at 1 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida...
Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 Florida State beats rival Florida 24-15 for 18th consecutive win
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Rainy Sunday
A soggy Sunday, drier next week
Rainy skies tomorrow
Showers return to wrap up the holiday weekend
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

Latest News

FSU's Jared Verse looks on as Trey Benson cuts a piece of Steve Spurrier-Florida Field to bury...
Benson tears up sod, UF defense in FSU’s rivalry victory at Florida
VSU football runs out of the tunnel at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium before their game against Keiser.
Last second heroics lift VSU past Delta State in postseason rematch
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida...
Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 Florida State beats rival Florida 24-15 for 18th consecutive win
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) looks for a receiver during the second half of...
Rodemaker takes center stage as final act of FSU’s season begins