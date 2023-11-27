Frost and freeze conditions likely Wednesday and Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two big weather stories are cold, followed by a wet pattern this weekend...

Quiet and chilly today, no change in the next few days. The main story is the frost and freeze conditions this week.

A Freeze watch for the majority of the Big Bend and all of South Georgia because we are expecting near or sub-freezing temperatures for the area. This means outdoor plants need to be covered or brought in and remember to check in on outdoor pets or livestock during this 2-night stretch of cold air.

The coldest nights are expected to be Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, where lows fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday through Thursday.

A more wet pattern is expected heading into your Friday and through the weekend. Highs go back into the upper 60s to low 70s with a slightly stickier airmass. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms each day with heavy rain, like last weekend. We will watch how the pattern evolves this week.

