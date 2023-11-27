Tell Me Something Good
Jimmy Carter, Bidens, Clintons and more expected to attend Atlanta tribute service for Rosalynn Carter

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several notable political figures are expected to attend an invite-only tribute service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The service will be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus. It is one of several planned for the beloved former first lady, who will be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains on Wednesday.

RELATED: Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch

Jimmy Carter, who has been in at-home hospice care since February, is expected to attend the tribute service, his grandson told CNN.

Other guests on the list include:

  • President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
  • Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
  • Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
  • Former First Lady Laura Bush
  • Former First Lady Michelle Obama
  • Former First Lady Melania Trump
  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp
  • Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his daughter, Bailey
  • Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves
  • Former Emory Presidents Claire E. Sterk, James W. Wagner and William M. Chace
  • Several members of Congress and Georgia elected officials

RELATED: Memorial events begin for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

The service starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Several of the Carters’ grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will play some of Rosalynn’s favorite songs, and pianist David Osborne, the Carters’ favorite pianist, will play hymns. The service itself will feature music from the ASO Chamber Chorus and notable country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who are friends of the Carters.

Tony Lowden, the Carters’s personal pastor, will give opening remarks. Then Amy Carter, the Carters’ daughter, will speak. One grandson and three of the Carters’ great-grandchildren will read passages from the Bible, and grandson Jason Carter, former White House Projects Director Kathryn Cade and longtime journalist Judy Woodruff will give tributes.

The public is invited to follow the public motorcade route from the Carter Presidential Center, where Rosalynn will lie in repose on Monday, to the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. After the service ends at 2:45 p.m., the motorcade will return to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

You can read the full motorcade routes here.

