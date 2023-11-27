Tell Me Something Good
Last second heroics lift VSU past Delta State in postseason rematch

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the Valdosta State Blazers, revenge is a dish best served deep fried.

“In spite of” its only regular season loss coming to top seed Delta State, three seeded VSU gutted out the rematch against the Statesmen 38-31 on Saturday as Sammy Edwards found B.K. Smith for a 24 yard touchdown with just nine seconds remaining to knock off the Okra on the road.

Coach Tremaine Jackson attributed the team’s victory in the rematch to how much they had matured since October’s 49-25 loss at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium with close victories over quality Gulf South opponents allowing his team to grow up and pull the upset on Saturday.

“If you look back at our season, we won a lot of games on our last drive,” said Jackson of his team’s ability to close out tough competition. “Whether it be the offense having to score or having to come out and get a stop on defense so I knew if we could just stop some of their momentum and hold them to a field goal which we ended up doing, I felt good about our chances in the end.”

With the upset, V State has earned another home game in the DII playoffs, hosting four seed Lenoir-Rhyne at 4 PM on Saturday.

