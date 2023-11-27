Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 13-year-old in Thomson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Two Valdosta teens are facing felony murder, aggravated assault and gang charges in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old in Thomson, Georgia.

Rashawn Coleman, 15, and Radarius Coleman, 14, were arrested Friday and taken to the Thomasville Youth Detention Center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Their arrests came after three other teens, all of Thomson, were also arrested and charged in the case.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Thomson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 500 block of Anderson Avenue, per the GBI.

Upon arrival, the GBI said a 13-year-old boy of Thomson was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicated that he and other minors were located in the responded area when “several unidentified men approached and shot at the home multiple times, one of which hit the victim,” according to the GBI.

Four days after the shooting, the 13-year-old died as a result of his injury, per the GBI.

Others facing charges in connection to the incident include Dequadrez Walker, 18, Teyiceazhia Williams, 16, and another 15-year-old, all of Thomson, Georgia.

Williams was charged with murder. Walker and the Thomson 15-year-old faces aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang charges. That’s according to the GBI.

Due to the victim passing away, the GBI said the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation and additional warrants of felony murder were obtained for Walker and McNair.

