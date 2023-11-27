Tell Me Something Good
WCTV welcomes Zak Dahlheimer to Eyewitness News at 5:30, 11

Zak Dahlheimer joins Abby Walton on the desk weeknights at 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. starting Monday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is adding another seasoned journalist to our award-winning, trusted anchor team.

Zak Dahlheimer joins Abby Walton on the desk weeknights at 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. starting Monday. He comes to Eyewitness News after stops in Norfolk, Va., Raleigh, NC and Panama City Beach, Fla. Zak is a passionate storyteller with a strong background in investigative reporting.

Dahlheimer grew up in West Palm Beach and graduated from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communication. He spent part of his time studying at Florida State University as well. He is excited to be back in his home state.

Dahlheimer’s reporting has been recognized by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) and the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Outside of work, Dahlheimer most recently served as a member of the Virginia Area Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society. As a testicular cancer survivor himself, the work the American Cancer Society does is very close to his heart.

