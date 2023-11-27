WCTV’s Madison Glaser joins The Good Morning Show’s anchor team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is proud to announce a new permanent addition to its award-winning Good Morning Show team. Madison Glaser joins the team as the new 5 a.m. co-anchor with Rob Nucatola. At 6 a.m. Glaser will join Lanetra Bennett and Rob to report on the morning’s biggest stories while also bringing her signature personality to help viewers start their days.

Glaser has been with WCTV since January 2022 when she was hired as a weekend anchor and weekday multimedia journalist. During her time at WCTV, she has told hundreds of stories, anchored multiple newscasts and led many local initiatives. Glaser spearheaded multiple specials examining the war on Ukraine’s impact right here in Tallahassee.

Outside of community coverage, Glaser serves as a chair member for the local chapter of Relay for Life and is a board member for Tallahassee’s Night to Shine. Glaser also works closely with a lot of animal rescue non-profits to help pups find their forever homes.

