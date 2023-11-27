What’s Brewing - Coffee and Connections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Women of Music Business presents Coffee and Connections, a gathering set to bring women in the music industry together for an inspiring morning of networking, collaboration and community building.

Fuel your passion with a cup of coffee and a continental breakfast to hit off discussion, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

It takes place at Wyndham Garden Tallahassee Capitol.

Admission is free.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.