Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Coffee and Connections

Fuel your passion with a cup of coffee and a continental breakfast to hit off discussion, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Women of Music Business presents Coffee and Connections, a gathering set to bring women in the music industry together for an inspiring morning of networking, collaboration and community building.

Fuel your passion with a cup of coffee and a continental breakfast to hit off discussion, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

It takes place at Wyndham Garden Tallahassee Capitol.

Admission is free.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida...
Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 Florida State beats rival Florida 24-15 for 18th consecutive win
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Rainy Sunday
A soggy Sunday, drier next week
Dry and Cool
Winter-like chill expected the first half of this week
Rainy skies tomorrow
Showers return to wrap up the holiday weekend

Latest News

The Women of Music Business presents Coffee and Connections, a gathering set to bring women in...
What's Brewing - Coffee and connections
It’s holiday season and WCTV has you covered with festive winter events taking place locally in...
Christmas-themed festivities taking place in Big Bend, South Georgia
The Christmas Connection is now open and will help to collect and distribute gifts to more than...
Christmas Connection now open, accepting donations for more than 500 families
Cool and dry to start this week, becoming stormy by the end of the week
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, November 27