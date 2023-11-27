Winter-like chill expected the first half of this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain is out of the area and was much needed for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Tallahassee airport received 2.37 inches of rain with today’s storm, right widespread totals between one and three inches.

Rainfall estimates from today (WCTV)

Tonight, clouds look to stick around expecting a low temperature in the low 50s or upper 40s. Areas of fog will develop in the early overnight hours before winds become a bit breezy out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, which should be enough to limit widespread fog development into the late morning hours.

Patchy fog late evening, early overnight (WCTV)

Tomorrow a few morning clouds but dry air works in rather quickly with the north wind so by the afternoon, it will mostly be sunny and cool with a high in the low 60s. Clouds will start to build back in Monday evening and stick around for the overnight hours so that should limit temperatures from dropping drastically Monday night, still expecting upper 30s to low 40s.

Cloudy morning, sunny by the afternoon (WCTV)

Tuesday is going to be chilly expecting a high of 59°, which is the third coldest high in 2023 tied with January 26th and 27th. These numbers are more typical during winter. Partly to mostly sunny skies despite the chilly afternoon. The clear skies will continue overnight with light winds, radiational cooling will allow for temperatures to plummet into the low 30s and likely near the freezing mark so patchy frost and possibly a freeze for some locations.

Chilly by midweek (WCTV)

Clear and cool on Wednesday with a high near 60 a few high clouds will try to build in Wednesday evening into the overnight, so the low temperature Wednesday into Thursday won’t be as cold as Tuesday night was... I am still expecting mid-30s and some patchy frost.

Clouds return on Thursday partly to mostly cloudy as the weather pattern starts to shift into a slightly more active Pattern. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will also lead to an increase in dew points which means slightly more muggy air works back into the big bend in South Georgia Thursday. I’m not expecting any rain for Thursday despite the clouds.

Friday and into the weekend shower and storm chances return, with warmer temperatures above average in the mid-70s and slightly more muggy nights in the 60s.

