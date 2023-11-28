2 Valdosta organizations receive part of $510K to address food and housing insecurity

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Aetna Better Health of Georgia, a CVS Health company, announced that Aetna provided over $510,000 in community investments to 17 local organizations.

According to the release, the investment will provide critical food and housing services for individuals experiencing food insecurity and homelessness across the state of Georgia.

Living Bridges Ministry Corporation and Citizens Against Violence, Inc., of Valdosta, Georgia, are two of the organizations to receive funding.

Division president at Aetna Medicaid, Sonya Nelson says, “A holistic approach to health care starts with ensuring each individual has stable and consistent access to healthy, nutritious foods, as well as a safe place to live. By partnering with local organizations committed to improving the quality of life for all Georgians, we can help ensure people’s most basic needs are fulfilled and they’re able to prioritize care for themselves and their families.”

The community investments from Aetna will bolster programs designed to address food insecurity and promote health literacy among youth, families and other individuals.

These programs will offer access to fresh and nutritious foods, while also providing resources to enhance understanding of food and health.

The organizations include:

The James Brown Family Foundation, Inc.

Open Hand Atlanta, Inc.

Sweetwater Mission, Inc.

Manna House Ministries, Inc.

Living Bridges Ministry Corporation

Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully, Inc.

YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Emanuel County Family Connection Inc.

Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless, Inc.

Players Philanthropy Fund (Goodr Foundation)

Multiple organizations will also be receiving community investments from Aetna to address homelessness and housing insecurity across the state.

The organizations receiving the community investments include:

The Salvation Army, a Georgia Corporation

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation Inc.

Partners for HOME, Inc.

Citizens Against Violence, Inc.

House Proud Atlanta Inc.

Crisp County Community Council Inc.



