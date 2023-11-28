Ending November on a chilly note, freeze warning for tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chilly start to the new week. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 50s today.

Tonight a freeze warning is in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia because temperatures are expected to drop at or below freezing for inland locations. Expect widespread frost and freeze conditions into Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will be chilly again, very similar to today’s weather... with more sunshine.

Friday and the weekend rain chances return along with warmer highs and lows.

Watch the attached video for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.