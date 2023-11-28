Tell Me Something Good
Ending November on a chilly note, freeze warning for tonight

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
A chilly end to November...
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chilly start to the new week. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 50s today.

Tonight a freeze warning is in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia because temperatures are expected to drop at or below freezing for inland locations. Expect widespread frost and freeze conditions into Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will be chilly again, very similar to today’s weather... with more sunshine.

Friday and the weekend rain chances return along with warmer highs and lows.

Watch the attached video for the latest forecast.

