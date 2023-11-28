First Alert Weather Day declared as cold air moves into the region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day ahead of forecasted below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Forecasted lows across South Georgia and inland portions of the Big Bend could get as low as 27°F in some locations.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, “Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

