First Alert Weather Day declared as cold air moves into the region

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day ahead of forecasted below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Forecasted lows across South Georgia and inland portions of the Big Bend could get as low as 27°F in some locations.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, “Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

