Head Start looking for ways to improve teacher pay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - A new federal plan could give Head Start teachers a significant pay increase across the country, including in Florida.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Head Start funding, is proposing requiring programs to pay close to what public schools pay. This is to help Head Start programs struggling to hire enough people.

The Florida Head Start Association says about 2,000 teachers and support staff quit last year, and only half of those positions have been replaced.

“We’re addressing a really long overdue workforce crisis,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Head Start director Khari Garvin said.

Head Start services thousands of low-income children and their families nationwide. It’s a federal preschool program for low-income families. The project provides other services, like coaching and financial support to parents, but offerings vary based on location. In Florida, more than 43,000 children are enrolled in Head Start.

Garvin said the new proposal would raise teachers’ pay an average of $10,000 a year, which would put them closer to their public school counterparts. The idea is to keep teachers from leaving the profession.

“They have trained for this, they have the years for it, so for them to pick up after all the years of training and expertise and work experience and say ‘Hey, I’m going to work someplace else’ is alarming,” Garvin said.

In the end, Congress still has to approve more money for Head Start. It already approved more than $1.2 billion in the last two years. But Garvin said that’s not enough, forcing programs to move money and close classrooms.

“We are already having challenges serving all the children that they are funded to serve because they cannot hire all the staff they need,” Garvin said.

Garvin said the rules wouldn’t be implemented until 2025 if they are approved. You can read the proposed rules and let the federal government know what you think about the proposal. You have until January 19th to comment.

