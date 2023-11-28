How to protect your personal information when shopping online this holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As millions of people shop online during the holidays, experts say hackers are also online looking for an opportunity to steal your money or personal information.

CEO of Aegis Business Technologies Blake Dowling said hackers look to capitalize during high-spending times of the year, so you’ll need to take steps to protect yourself.

“Phone calls, texts and emails are the most common ways that hackers get your information,” Dowling said.

For example, he says many people get text messages about a package not being delivered, asking for verification of their personal information.

“You just gave hackers your social security number, your credit card number or whatever it is they’re asking you to verify,” he said. “No legitimate company needs you to verify anything.”

One of the easiest things you can do is to create complex passwords, according to the business technologies expert. Whether you have an account for your favorite store or your favorite clothing brand, you still need a difficult password if you purchase anything from that site, he said.

Using public wifi can also make you an easy target, according to Dowling. He said you should avoid connecting your devices, but if you have to, don’t shop or access bank information on public networks.

Another tip is to make sure the website link you’re using reads “https” instead of “http.” Dowling said the “s” means the site is secure. If there is no “s” and the locked symbol does not appear next to the website name, you should get off that site.

It’s also important to be careful about sponsored links on social media. Dowling said if you click on an advertisement and you get redirected multiple times, that could mean trouble.

“At this point, you’re probably at a malicious website and you should stop what you’re doing and start over,” Dowling said. “Manually enter the website you’re trying to get to.”

These concepts should be implemented year-round to ensure your safety online. If you’re participating in Giving Tuesday this year, make sure you verify each company’s website before making a donation.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.