Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!

Which athlete will prevail? It’s up to you to decide
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All season long, you’ve voted for your favorite plays. Now, we are whittling the 12 Plays of the Week winners until there is one play standing: our Football Friday Night Play of the Year.

Last week, we recapped the nine remaining winners in our 11 p.m. broadcast. Then you voted again, and we eliminated the four plays with the lowest total votes. Now it’s time for round three.

You can begin voting for your favorite of the five remaining plays at 11:45 p.m. Voting will close on Friday, November December 1st at 7 p.m., and during our 11 p.m. broadcast, we’ll announce the two plays that received the fewest total votes. Those two will be eliminated.

We’ll narrow down the nominees each week until a Play of the Year is reached, and that winner will be unveiled Thursday, December 14 during our 6 p.m. broadcast. Happy voting!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Thomson
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida...
Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 Florida State beats rival Florida 24-15 for 18th consecutive win
Dry and Cool
Winter-like chill expected the first half of this week

Latest News

North Florida Christian travels to Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.
North Florida Christian representing the Capital City in the state semifinals
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
Football Friday Night: Nov. 24 full replay and scoreboard
Scholar Athlete of the Week recognizes high school seniors who excel academically and...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles’ Caleb Gaines
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round two for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!