Kearney Center to offer overnight cold weather sheltering

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to extremely cold night temperatures, the Kearney Center is set to offer overnight sheltering Tuesday night and Wednesday night for those in need.

The sheltering, located at 2650 Municipal Way, will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days for intake, according to the Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC).

Transportation will also be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service, for those in need of transportation assistance.

Overnight sheltering will be provided, if needed, by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave at 7 a.m. the following morning. The following local partners make cold night sheltering possible: City of Tallahassee, Leon County Government, Leon County Health Department, Big Bend Continuum of Care, Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community, The Kearney Center, Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community, First Baptist Church, Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, ALSCO, and Capital City Youth Services.

The homeless population has been informed of the cold night shelter, according to BBCoC.

For those in need of assistance accessing Star Metro, contact BBCoC’s Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email Outreach@bigbendcoc.org. For more information, call the BBCoC at 850-792-5015.

