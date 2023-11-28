Leon County sees spike in mail theft; LCSO seeks help identifying suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County residents have reported a surge in mail theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents reported people tampering with their mailboxes across the county, and LCSO disclosed a particular focus on examining crimes in the Killearn Lakes subdivision, according to a press release the office shared Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying those involved in the mail crimes in “a call for community collaboration.”

“While our immediate focus is on the Killearn Lakes Subdivision, it’s essential to recognize that this issue extends beyond a specific area,” the release states.

The sheriff’s office asks Leon County residents to pay attention in their area. Officials also request the public check their security camera footage for suspicious activity near their mailboxes. Anyone with footage showing dubious conduct can reach LCSO at 850-606-3300.

Authorities also encourage victims of mail theft to report the crimes immediately to the Postal Inspection Service. Click here to submit a report online or call 877-876-2455.

As investigators search for suspects, authorities shared tips with residents to reduce the risk of mail theft and protect mail carriers. They are as follows:

“Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day. “Deposit outgoing mail through a number of secure manners including inside your local Post Office or at your place of business or by handing it to a letter carrier. “Sign up for Informed Delivery through the USPS. This free service provides preview images of incoming mail and status updates for both incoming and outbound packages. Notifications are available in a morning Daily Digest email or can be accessed anytime through the dashboard via phone, computer, or the USPS Mobile® app. Details about this service can be found at usps.gov “Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information. For more information on LCSO’s Neighborhood Watch program, contact our Crime Prevention unit at (850) 606-3272 or e-mail us at lcsocpu@leoncountyfl.gov “Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.”

The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared a photo Tuesday of mail scattered across grass. (Photo/Leon County Sheriff's Office)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.