New construction on Railroad Avenue closes roads, art district vendors raise concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first phase of a project to improve Railroad Avenue in Tallahassee kicked off this week.

The city of Tallahassee said the first of three phases of the Railroad Avenue Improvement Project just started, and the project is expected to wrap up in about 12 months.

Tallahassee Manager of Public Infrastructure and Engineering Eric Gooch said the project will include a new median, multi-use trails and sidewalk improvements to help enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

“Aesthetic and safety improvements, really that’s what it is. It really is taking and combining and connecting FAMU Way and Gaines Street corridors,” Gooch said.

But the project will also close off the main entrance to the capital city’s popular art district, Railroad Square, which is just steps from college town. Some vendors said while they expect the final project to improve access to the bustling center, they worry the closure during construction will take a toll on business.

Drivers will need to use a detour beginning December 4th. (City of Tallahassee)

Donna Elliott owns Square Mug Cafe in Railroad Square. She said she hopes consumers will still support businesses in the art district despite the detour.

“In the long run, it’s going to be great because if there’s better walkways then more people will come from Gaines Street to Railroad Square. We’re open, come see us despite the construction, please just tolerate it with us and come support us while it’s happening,” Elliot said.

Gooch said phase one will include utility work underneath the railroad tracks beginning Monday, December 4. This will cause road closures.

According to the city, once phases two and three begin, the work will require lane closures along Railroad Avenue, but the road will remain open.

The city plans to revamp the roadways and add new pedestrian crossings. (City of Tallahassee)

For more information on construction hours and updates, visit https://www.talgov.com/projects/railroad

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.