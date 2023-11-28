Tell Me Something Good
New construction on Railroad Avenue closes roads, art district vendors raise concerns

Phase one of the project will close Railroad Avenue between FAMU Way and Gaines Street
Construction underway on Railroad Avenue
By Brianna Shaw and Chasity Maynard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first phase of a project to improve Railroad Avenue in Tallahassee kicked off this week.

The city of Tallahassee said the first of three phases of the Railroad Avenue Improvement Project just started, and the project is expected to wrap up in about 12 months.

Tallahassee Manager of Public Infrastructure and Engineering Eric Gooch said the project will include a new median, multi-use trails and sidewalk improvements to help enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

“Aesthetic and safety improvements, really that’s what it is. It really is taking and combining and connecting FAMU Way and Gaines Street corridors,” Gooch said.

But the project will also close off the main entrance to the capital city’s popular art district, Railroad Square, which is just steps from college town. Some vendors said while they expect the final project to improve access to the bustling center, they worry the closure during construction will take a toll on business.

Drivers will need to use a detour beginning December 4th.
Donna Elliott owns Square Mug Cafe in Railroad Square. She said she hopes consumers will still support businesses in the art district despite the detour.

“In the long run, it’s going to be great because if there’s better walkways then more people will come from Gaines Street to Railroad Square. We’re open, come see us despite the construction, please just tolerate it with us and come support us while it’s happening,” Elliot said.

Gooch said phase one will include utility work underneath the railroad tracks beginning Monday, December 4. This will cause road closures.

According to the city, once phases two and three begin, the work will require lane closures along Railroad Avenue, but the road will remain open.

The city plans to revamp the roadways and add new pedestrian crossings.
For more information on construction hours and updates, visit https://www.talgov.com/projects/railroad

