North Florida Christian representing the Capital City in the state semifinals

North Florida Christian travels to Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - And then, there was one. One Tallahassee high school football team is still playing, as the North Florida Christian Eagles in the 1S state semifinals this Friday night.

The Eagles have enjoyed the friendly confines of home throughout this postseason, but not anymore, as they’ll be on the road to face Cardinal Mooney come Friday.

It’s a test they’re ready for, and if they win, they’ll be right back in the Capital City playing a state title next week.

“They’re big up front, that’s one of the big things,” said head coach Brent Hill. “They’re quick up front on their defensive line. JP won’t have a lot of time back there, but that’s part of the game plan. Get ready for it. At a school like this, we’ve had eight, and we’ve talked about it for over a year, we’d love to be the team to possibly get nine, be the ninth team. Hopefully we take care of business this week and we can be there.”

Friday’s game is at 7:30 at Cardinal Mooney.

