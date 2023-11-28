Overnight cold weather shelters open in Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to cold night temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, cold weather shelters will be available overnight in the Big Bend for those in need.

Leon County: The Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, will have cold night sheltering available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. Transportation is set to be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service. For those in need of Star Metro assistance, call 850-759-1895. Overflow sheltering will also be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight, if needed. Citizens will have to leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

Taylor County: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management will have a warming center available Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the Forest Capital Hall. They advised that only essential supplies are brought as room will be limited.

The cold weather shelters come ahead of a freeze warning that is set to take affect Tuesday night in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

