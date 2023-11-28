Report encourages Florida lawmakers to consider more immigration laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida lawmakers are expected to consider more laws to curb illegal immigration. A statewide grand jury made some suggestions for how to solve the issue in a 146-page report released Monday.

The grand jury estimates there are one million illegal immigrants in the state. Its report said it is “up to Florida and other states to help themselves” solve the federal immigration crisis.

“Most of the policymaking on immigration happens at the federal level. The reason we find ourselves in this situation is because the congress hasn’t acted for many, many years,” Rep. Mike Beltran, (R) Riverview, said.

Beltran supports the state taking some steps to curb illegal immigration in Florida. He voted for Florida’s latest law requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to use E-VERIFY, a federal immigration status database. The grand jury suggests expanding that to all employers.

“I think all employers should do e-verify. It’s a very simple system,” Beltran said.

Rep. Ashley Gantt, (D) Miami, said she thinks these policies would do more harm.

“It’s not beneficial to anyone because, as we know, Florida’s economy is largely supported by immigrants,” Gantt said.

Gantt said if the state does decide to take up immigration policies, lawmakers should consider everyone who lives here.

“We cannot be tone deaf to the fact we have Floridians who have family who are undocumented, or Floridians themselves were undocumented at a certain point,” Gantt said.

As of Tuesday, lawmakers have not filed any immigration bills for the upcoming session, which starts in January.

The grand jury was originally scheduled to end on November 1, but the state Supreme Court extended the term until April.

