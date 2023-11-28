Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Report encourages Florida lawmakers to consider more immigration laws

Hundreds of people protest Florida's new immigration law outside the state Capitol Friday,...
Hundreds of people protest Florida's new immigration law outside the state Capitol Friday, June 30, 2023.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida lawmakers are expected to consider more laws to curb illegal immigration. A statewide grand jury made some suggestions for how to solve the issue in a 146-page report released Monday.

The grand jury estimates there are one million illegal immigrants in the state. Its report said it is “up to Florida and other states to help themselves” solve the federal immigration crisis.

“Most of the policymaking on immigration happens at the federal level. The reason we find ourselves in this situation is because the congress hasn’t acted for many, many years,” Rep. Mike Beltran, (R) Riverview, said.

Beltran supports the state taking some steps to curb illegal immigration in Florida. He voted for Florida’s latest law requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to use E-VERIFY, a federal immigration status database. The grand jury suggests expanding that to all employers.

“I think all employers should do e-verify. It’s a very simple system,” Beltran said.

Rep. Ashley Gantt, (D) Miami, said she thinks these policies would do more harm.

“It’s not beneficial to anyone because, as we know, Florida’s economy is largely supported by immigrants,” Gantt said.

Gantt said if the state does decide to take up immigration policies, lawmakers should consider everyone who lives here.

“We cannot be tone deaf to the fact we have Floridians who have family who are undocumented, or Floridians themselves were undocumented at a certain point,” Gantt said.

As of Tuesday, lawmakers have not filed any immigration bills for the upcoming session, which starts in January.

The grand jury was originally scheduled to end on November 1, but the state Supreme Court extended the term until April.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Thomson
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Freeze watch in effect
Frost and freeze conditions likely Wednesday and Thursday morning
Madison Glaser joins the GMS team as the 5 am anchor with Rob Nucatola.
WCTV’s Madison Glaser joins The Good Morning Show’s anchor team
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Latest News

The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tuesday shooting near Melanie Drive leaves two women injured
WCTV First Alert Weather Day logo
First Alert Weather Day declared as cold air moves into the region
Due to extremely cold night temperatures, the Kearney Center is set to offer overnight...
Kearney Center to offer overnight cold weather sheltering
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter tribute service held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, final rest place Plains