Something Good - WCTV gets into the holiday spirit!

Something Good - WCTV gets into the holiday spirit!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re keeping things “in-house” for today’s something good!

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, our newsroom team arrived today with one goal in mind: Get into the holiday spirit.

Our 5 p.m. producer Alyssa Camacho took the lead, putting up garlands all over the place.

You can really feel the holiday spirit now!

